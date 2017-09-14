The Utah men’s basketball team has announced that 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard Devante Doutrive has joined the program with intentions of sitting out the 2017-18 season as a redshirt.
Doutrive, a resident of Woodland Hills, Calif., averaged 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game last winter while guiding Birmingham High School to a Los Angeles city championship. Doutrive was the L.A. City Section Player of the Year.
He began his high school career in Alaska at West Anchorage High School. He was a second-team all-state selection in Alaksa in the winter of 2014-15.
Scout.com ranked Doutrive a four-star recruit and the 67th-best prospect nationally in the 2017 graduating class, while 247Sports ranked him a three-star recruit.
“We are very excited to welcome Davante to our basketball program,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a news release. “He is very athletic and has a great knack for putting points on the board. He is also a tremendous passer and will fit into our system, quite well. He will be a great addition to the team and we look forward to working with him when fall workouts begin.”
As a junior, Doutrive averaged 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Doutrive’s addition comes on the heels of junior college guard Kolbe Caldwell joining the Utes in August.