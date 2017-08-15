Caldwell had been an all-region point guard at Warren Central High School in Kentucky. He graduated in 2015, and went to Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois. He played “out of position” and spent a lot of time off the ball and at forward at Lewis and Clark. In 30 games (20 starts) during the 2015-16 season, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shot 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent on 3-pointers.