Tyler Huntley expected his chance to come sooner rather than later when he chose Utah out of high school. He found out Saturday – and the football team announced Monday – that his time had arrived as Utah’s starting quarterback.
His position may be quarterback, but his role will be to make plays for the Utes and first-year offensive coordinator Troy Taylor.
“I describe myself as a playmaker,” Huntley said after Tuesday’s practice, his first time speaking to reporters since being named the starter. “I know when to make a play with my feet. I know when to make a play with my arm.”
Huntley was told Saturday by Taylor that he would be the starter. Huntley supplants incumbent senior co-captain Troy Williams one season after Williams started every game for the Utes.
Changes were widely expected with Taylor putting his imprint on the offense, and the Utes made this big change a little more than a week before the season opener.
“It was an intense competition,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was neck and neck. There was very little separation. With Tyler’s mobility and the upside we think he has, that’s the direction we went.”
Taylor expects he’ll have to guide Huntley through the growing pains of a quarterback with no starting experience and little collegiate experience overall.
“Experience is really important , but all the great ones have had to get it at some point whether you’re Tom Brady or whatnot,” Taylor said. “So obviously, he’ll be nervous when he plays. He’s not going to be perfect, but I believe he’ll play through any mistakes that he makes and then he’ll gain that experience and become a better player.”
Taylor added there won’t be a quick hook for Huntley with two experienced backups in Williams and University of Alabama graduate transfer Cooper Bateman. Taylor said his philosophy is you must have a quarterback who isn’t looking over his shoulder in fear of being pulled for making a mistake.
Huntley’s background has been as a pass-first quarterback with the ability to run at times. He rushed for 219 yards in his senior season at Hallandale High School in Florida, and passed for 3,636 yards and 42 touchdowns (10 interceptions). He set a state record for attempts (71) against St. Thomas Aquinas while passing for 468 yards. He also passed for 515 yards in another game that season.
“He’s a true dual threat,” Whittingham said. “He’s a guy that can beat you with his arm, beat you with his legs. He’s a guy that is a very, very adept thrower. He’s got a strong arm, a quick release. He’s accurate.”
Whittingham and Taylor have both said repeatedly that Huntley made big strides as a passer and in his ability to make plays within the framework of the offense throughout camp. Whittingham pointed to the elimination of erratic throws and poor decisions Huntley made on the run last year as a true freshman, while Taylor described Huntley as being more consistent and showing “incredible” growth.
“He’s a dual-threat guy,” Taylor said. “He’s not a guy that just wants to go back there and run. When things break down, which they do — life’s not perfect — he’s able to extend plays and make people miss. He’s adept at [passing]. Obviously, the numbers he put up in high school were astounding. He’s a great passer, great decision-maker.”
Junior wide receiver Raelon Singleton, the top returning receiver from last season, indicated he and his teammates took the news of Huntley being named the starter in stride. Despite inserting an inexperienced quarterback into what’s expected to be a pass-heavy offense, Singleton said his expectation hadn’t changed.
“We’re going to start fast,” Singleton said. “We’re going to put it on them real quick.”