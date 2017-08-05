“Overall, they all bring something different to the table,” he said. “We will try to utilize that group and sub when we need to get the right combination in there to help with their skill set. It will still be by committee. I wouldn’t be surprised to see all of them get a touch at some point in a game and then as the season goes and that consistency starts to kick in, maybe one or two of them will get a little more than the others, but right now everyone is in the mix and everyone can play for us.”