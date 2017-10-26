It should be noted that Jay Triano has done this before.
Triano took over as the interim head coach of the Phoenix Suns this weekend after Earl Watson was fired, partly because he has experience. In 2008, he replaced Sam Mitchell as interim head coach of the Toronto Raptors.
His first opponent then? The Utah Jazz on the road.
“Here, we have had an opportunity to at least be at home,” he said.
Triano finds himself thrust into the uncomfortable position again, trying to take over for his former boss while doing things differently until he’s replaced with a long-term hire — or until he’s permanently hired himself.
Triano said he issued a 10-page document to his assistants describing his philosophies, culled from years as an assistant, his head coaching tenure in Toronto and his experience with both USA Basketball and Team Canada.
He wants to still play fast, but not out of control. Taking care of the basketball will be more of an emphasis, and he said he wants to guard a little differently than Watson did. But overall, the Suns want to continue to emphasize player development, boasting young talents such as Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss. He is dealing with more drama out of his control — with Eric Bledsoe sitting out — but not worrying about it, and starting Mike James instead.
There’s no road map for how it’s done, Triano said, but a opening win to his tenure helped settle the team down.
“I think they felt a lot of relief like, ‘OK, it’s going to be OK,’” he said. “But we’ve got to win. I think they felt a little bit responsible for what transpired … and I hope they do. It’s a tough business, but six good people lost their jobs, and we should be fighting for that not to happen.”
Quin Snyder didn’t wish to speak specifically on Watson’s departure, he seemed to have sympathy. He called NBA coaching “a difficult business,” noting the average head coach lasts two-and-a-half years.
“You have no idea how hard it is until you’re in the middle of it,” he said. “Like any profession that has stress and pressure, you deal with it because you love what you’re doing.”
Briefly
Rodney Hood returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday after missing two starts with a calf strain, while Joe Ingles started despite gastrointestinal distress. Both were listed as probable earlier in the day. … Eric Bledsoe sat his second straight game in a continuing public feud with the Suns, stemming from a weekend incident in which he tweeted “I Dont wanna be here.” Multiple outlets have reported the Suns are seeking a trade.