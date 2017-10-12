It remains to be seen whether the quicker Jazz translate to the regular season. After all, every team tries to play faster in the preseason. But this just makes sense. Point guard Ricky Rubio’s best strength is his ability to push the ball in transition and find open teammates. Rookie Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks are both very good when running the floor, and the Jazz could use a few more easy baskets per game. The pace tends to slow down a bit in the regular season when teams actually start trying defensively. However, the Jazz have looked a bit different than they have in the past. The results were intriguing.