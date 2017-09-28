This March 1, 2017 photo shows Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) bringing the ball up against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. NBA Summer League rosters are typically full of rookies getting their first taste of the league or other players young in their career trying to catch on with a roster. Exum was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft and will be running the team, again, as he tries to find a more secure place in the 2017-18 Jazz rotation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)