Neto is the safest, and a virtual lock to be on the roster. He’s proven himself an NBA-caliber point guard, and the Jazz typically keep at least three on the roster. O’Neale is new, but has a versatility and potential in small-ball lineups that the Jazz really like. He’s also a bulldog — a rugged and athletic defender — and that always helps. Bolomboy, however, is in a numbers game. The Jazz already have six players projected to be on the roster between the power forward and center spots, and that doesn’t include two-way roster signee Eric Griffin, whom the Jazz especially like. It’s also conceivable the Jazz can stash someone with the Salt Lake City Stars and still honor the contract.