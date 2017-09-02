Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Emily Stevens
The Salem Hills junior forward repeatedly found the back of the net in the Skyhawks’ 7-1 victory over Payson in girls’ soccer action Tuesday. She scored five goals on 10 shots, including eight on goal. She’s scored 10 goals to help Salem Hills start the season 3-3-1.
McCoy Fitzgerald
The Tintic sophomore helped the Miners baseball team go 3-0 this week to improve to 11-4. Fitzgerald struck out eight over seven innings to earn the win against Tabiona on Friday. He also picked up a three-inning save in a 4-2 win over Intermountain Christian on Tuesday. He struck out seven in that one. He also delivered at the plate, going 3 for 8 with three RBIs in three games. He’s batting .303 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored for the Miners this season.
Kylah Ricks
The Grand County freshman put together an impressive run to win the 5,000-meter Red Rock Invitational girls’ title at Moab Golf Club on Wednesday. She covered the course in 19 minutes, 0.40 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Jessica Walker of San Juan in 20:24.40. “Kylah is an amazing runner, a fierce competitor and a great teammate,” Grand County coach Randy Martin said. “She broke both our home course record and our school cross-country record after only three meets. The sky is the limit for this young lady.”
3
The Mountain View girls’ cross-country team swept the top three spots at Saturday’s Utah County XC Invitational. Junior Helena Miyazawa finished the 3-mile course first in 17 minutes, 55.9 seconds, followed by senior teammates Alissa Fielding (18:01.5) and Allison Warner (18:06.3). But Lone Peak and Mountain View tied with 53 points, and Lone Peak’s sixth runner topped the Bruins’ to give the Knights the team title.
207
The number of rushing yards for South Sevier junior Tyson Chisholm in his team’s 21-19 win over Gunnison Valley in Week 3 football action. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in all three games this season.
6
The number of overtimes it took for Provo to knock off Riverton in Week 3 football action. The Bulldogs picked up a first down on the winning drive by faking a field goal on fourth-and-6 before scoring the winning TD. The game ties for the second-longest overtime game in state history. Provo beat Pleasant Grove 51-44 in seven OTs in 1982.