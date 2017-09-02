The Tintic sophomore helped the Miners baseball team go 3-0 this week to improve to 11-4. Fitzgerald struck out eight over seven innings to earn the win against Tabiona on Friday. He also picked up a three-inning save in a 4-2 win over Intermountain Christian on Tuesday. He struck out seven in that one. He also delivered at the plate, going 3 for 8 with three RBIs in three games. He’s batting .303 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored for the Miners this season.