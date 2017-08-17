Maple Mountain never has made it to the state championship game. East dashed the Golden Eagles’ latest effort, taking down Maple Mountain in the state semifinals.
The Golden Eagles are looking to break the streak this season, however that may not be too easy with the Golden Eagles coming back with a younger, less experienced team.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach • Brad Burtenshaw, eighth year
Last season • 7-6, 5-1 in Region 8; Lost to East 64-13 in a Class 4A state semifinal
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Wood Cross, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Uintah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 • Lehi, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Provo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Skyridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Golden Eagles lost quarterback Tyson Denison to graduation, which means either senior Ethan Nelson or junior Cameron Dorny will take over. Junior Yab De Gala (5 foot 9, 141 pounds) is expected to be running out of the backfield.
Ball hawks • Senior Branson Blood (5 foot 11, 165 pounds) and Collin Reid, who is returning to the gridiron for the first time in a few season, are expected to be primary targets at receiver.
In the trenches • Most of Maple Mountain’s experience will be found on its offensive line in Alex Knudsen and Joe Biesinger, who Burtenshaw calls “big, strong and physical.”
Hit men • Stetson Shuman, who tallied 19 tackles and two interceptions last year, should be a leader in the defensive backfield.
Key returners • Yab De Gala, Jr. (WR, CB), Stetson Shuman, Sr. (WR, RB)
Key losses • Dawson Beutler (WR, DB), Tyson Denison (QB)
The next wave • Cameron Dorny, Jr. (QB)