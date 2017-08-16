Hit men • Defensive lineman junior Lakei Kolomalu (6-3, 270) registered 55 tackles last season and can be expected to carry a heavy load. Alongside Kolomalu is another returner in Bradley Nichols, who had 29 solo tackles and eight sacks last season. Simote Valeti will get a starting nod this season after coming off the bench and tallying 18 tackles last season. “He is a big, strong kid that has worked really hard and is hungry to get out on the field,” Child said.