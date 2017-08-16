Springville reached the Class 4A state semifinals in 2015 then played for the 4A state title last year.
Can the Red Devils complete the climb and win it all this year competing in 5A?
Although Springville lost three of its best players to graduation, there’s plenty of talent returning to make a run at taking the region.
SPRINGVILLE RED DEVILS
Coach • Willy Child, sixth season
Last season • 12-1, 6-0 in Region 8; Lost to East 48-20 in the Class 4A state title game
State championships • 1985
Other state title game appearances • 1954, 2009, 2016
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Dixie, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Sky View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Lehi, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Jordan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Skyridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • Provo, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Quarterback Ty Eriksson (6 foot , 180 pounds) saw some time while Jantsen Thorpe was out with a broken collarbone. Eriksson will run the show with help from Cole Bowers (5-10, 193), who rushed for 450 yards and five rushing touchdowns last season.
Ball hawks • Springville returns key receivers Ben Schreiner and Sean Holloway. Coach Willy Child said Schreiner, who had three receptions and 27 receiving yards, has great hands and runs great routes, while Holloway is “probably one of the fastest guys in the state.”
In the trenches • Returners Bradyn Jackson and Ryker Jenkins will help run the offensive line after losing four-year starter Andrew Slack and three-year starter Mulipolo Junior to graduation. “They had a great year for us last year,” Child said. “They have worked really hard and have gotten stronger, and we’re excited to have them on the O-line.”
Hit men • Defensive lineman junior Lakei Kolomalu (6-3, 270) registered 55 tackles last season and can be expected to carry a heavy load. Alongside Kolomalu is another returner in Bradley Nichols, who had 29 solo tackles and eight sacks last season. Simote Valeti will get a starting nod this season after coming off the bench and tallying 18 tackles last season. “He is a big, strong kid that has worked really hard and is hungry to get out on the field,” Child said.
Key returners • Ty Eriksson, Cole Bowers, Lakei Kolomalu
Key losses • Andrew Slack (T, G, DT); Mulipolo Junior (DT, G)
The next wave • Jaeden Church, Jr. (QB, CB, FS); Simote Valeti, Jr. (OLB, FB); Sione Kolomalu, Soph. (RB, OLB)