Behind center • Backup Harrison Creer (6 foot 4, 220 pounds) didn’t sit around when Pierce was doing his thing at quarterback. In fact, since Pierce often moved to running back, Creer cobbled together enough stats over a full season (17 for 31, 213 yards and two touchdowns) that would equal one solid game. Olympus will give him the chance to do more, but also will get junior Jackson Frank (6-0, 155) a try. Everett Vea is a returning starter at fullback, but the Titans will have to look to new blood to replace the rushing productivity of Pierce, Bywater and others. Brach Davis (6-2, 170) is a senior running back who missed last season, while Logan transfer Robbie Ballan (5-11, 175) gained 373 yards to lead the Grizzlies in 2016.