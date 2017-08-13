Welcome to the north, Lehi.
Reclassification has paired the Pioneers with five Salt Lake County schools.
“I am not as familiar with these teams,” Lehi coach Ed Larson said. “I am going off of what I have heard from others.”
The Pioneers, led by Washington State commit Cammon Cooper at quarterback, fell to Bingham in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He averaged more than 40 pass attempts per game last season, and he’ll be counted on to lead the offense again this season.
LEHI PIONEERS
Coach • Ed Larson, fourth year
Last season • 8-4, 4-2 in Region 5; Lost to Bingham 37-14 in Class 5A state quarterfinal
State championships • 1980, 2000
Other state title game appearances • 1963
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Alta, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Pine View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Springville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Olympus, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Highland
Oct. 13 • Murray
Oct. 18 • Skyline
Behind center • Cooper threw for 4,059 yards and 38 touchdowns. He already ranks sixth in state history in career completions and eighth in career attempts.
Ball hawks • Seniors Dallin Holker and Kade Moore will be Cooper’s primary targets. Holker, who ESPN ranked as the ninth best high school football player in Utah and 12th best tight end in the nation, had 105 catches for 1,295 yards last season. Moore tallied 81 catches for 1,164 yards. They will be joined by move-in Jaxon Moody, who is transferring from Westlake. Moody had 47 catches for 640 yards last season.
In the trenches • The Pioneers return all of their starters on the offensive line. Carson Bell, Hayden Erickson, Jase Anderson, Ammon Critchfield and Bridgar Rhodes will pick up where they left off to give Cooper time to find his receivers.
Hit men • Anderson and Erickson will spend time on the defensive line, playing alongside tackle Drake Knowels, who had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in seven games. “These three will definitely be the anchor of our defensive line,” Larson said.
Key returners • Cammon Cooper, Sr. (QB); Dallin Holker, Sr. (TE)Key losses • Carson Terrell (TE,DE); Brayden Purtschert (OLB)
