Ball hawks • Seniors Dallin Holker and Kade Moore will be Cooper’s primary targets. Holker, who ESPN ranked as the ninth best high school football player in Utah and 12th best tight end in the nation, had 105 catches for 1,295 yards last season. Moore tallied 81 catches for 1,164 yards. They will be joined by move-in Jaxon Moody, who is transferring from Westlake. Moody had 47 catches for 640 yards last season.