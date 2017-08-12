The 6-foot-4 quarterback, a four-star recruit according to Scout and Rivals, likes to throw it. A lot. His 486 attempts, an average of 40.5 per game, last season was the third most all-time in Utah history. His proclivity for the pass is a good thing since he’s committed to Washington State. He threw for 4,059 yards and 38 scores and helped the Pioneers to the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season, where they fell to Bingham. He did add three TDs on the ground, too. His 38 completions vs. Viewpoint last season tied for eighth all-time in state history. Can he top that this season?