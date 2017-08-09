In the trenches • Senior Jesse Hooper is the rock of the offensive line at left tackle and a returning captain from last season. Seniors Dalton Jones, Cody Zufelt and junior Jacob Munger also are returning starters, while senior Parker Blake steps in to fill the lone void at center. Desperate to overcome the downfall suffered in last season’s playoffs, the entire front five have dedicated their summer to getting big and improving their tenacity at the line of scrimmage. “These guys are committed to proving they’re not the weak link,” Hamilton said. “They felt like our inability to run the ball in the semifinal game fell on their shoulders. They’re committed to making sure that doesn’t happen again.” On the defensive front, junior all-stater Carson Wheaton returns at defensive end after finishing second on the team in tackles with 70 as well as four sacks.