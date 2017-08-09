Summit Academy will make the jump to Class 3A after enjoying relative success in its four years at the 2A level.
The Bears went undefeated in the 2A North last season and gave eventual champion Beaver a good run in the state semifinals.
“The good news is I’ve got seven returning starters on both sides of the ball,” second-year coach Les Hamilton said. “But how does that stack up when you’re moving up a classification? I think the big question mark is how are we going to be able to adapt to the bigger classification with bigger kids and deeper programs.”
Although the Bears will need to adapt to a different style of offense because of some key departures, most of Hamilton’s offensive linemen return.
“In the state semifinal, we challenged those guys to make it so we could run the ball and we weren’t very effective,” Hamilton said. “Their whole offseason has been lifting and getting stronger. All of them have put on extra muscle in hopes of being tougher in the run game, which I think we’re going to have to this year.”
SUMMIT ACADEMY BEARS
Coach • Les Hamilton, second season
Last season • 9-2, 5-0 in Class 2A North; Def. South Sevier 41-14, lost to Beaver 35-14 in 2A state semifinals
State title game appearances • 2014
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Union, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Emery, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Wendell (Idaho), 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Manti, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Juab, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Richfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The departure of quarterback Isaac Hamilton will lead to a philosophy change. The Bears will have to transition from a pass-happy offense to a more balanced rushing attack. Last year’s leading rusher, Mitch Hansen (5 foot 4, 133 pounds) returns for his senior season, but he will split time at tailback with up-and-coming junior Talmage Brown (5-10, 200) to create a dynamic one-two punch. Senior Hayden Reynolds (6-0, 185) has been named the starting quarterback after competition through the summer. He knows what it’s like to win it after transferring from Herriman, the 5A state champion in 2015.
Ball hawks • All-state receiver Parker Clawson returns after finishing second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He will be paired with senior Gavin Davey as the team’s deep threats. Senior Hunter Housel returns as a starter in the defensive backfield and has been an interception machine throughout summer 7-vs.-7 drills, according to Hamilton.
In the trenches • Senior Jesse Hooper is the rock of the offensive line at left tackle and a returning captain from last season. Seniors Dalton Jones, Cody Zufelt and junior Jacob Munger also are returning starters, while senior Parker Blake steps in to fill the lone void at center. Desperate to overcome the downfall suffered in last season’s playoffs, the entire front five have dedicated their summer to getting big and improving their tenacity at the line of scrimmage. “These guys are committed to proving they’re not the weak link,” Hamilton said. “They felt like our inability to run the ball in the semifinal game fell on their shoulders. They’re committed to making sure that doesn’t happen again.” On the defensive front, junior all-stater Carson Wheaton returns at defensive end after finishing second on the team in tackles with 70 as well as four sacks.
Hit men • Seniors Aaron Bailey and Jay Knox will be the big hitters at linebacker, and they’ll be receiving run support from some of the five defensive backs in Hamilton’s nickel defense. Clawson and Davey could be options in the backfield after playing a lot of defense last season.
Key returners • Mitchell Hansen, Sr. (RB/CB); Parker Clawson, Jr. (SB/CB); Aaron Bailey, Sr. (LB/TE); Carson Wheaton, Jr. (DE/LB)
Key losses • Isaac Hamilton, QB (3,166 yards, 36 TD); Jeremiah Denos, RB/LB/FS (355 yards rushing, 6 TD; 231 yards receiving, 4 TD; 56 tackles, 3 INT); Baylor Harding, WR (973 yards, 16 TD); Shawn Vinson, DT (50 tackles, 2 sacks)
The next wave • J.T. Kupiec, So. (TE/WR); Colin Dodge, Fr. (WR); Adri Jefferson, Soph. (ATH)