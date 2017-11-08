

Provo • Troubled BYU basketball guard Nick Emery won’t play in Wednesday’s exhibition game against Colorado College or Saturday’s season opener against Mississippi Valley State as the school waits on a ruling from the NCAA regarding the junior’s eligibility, coach Dave Rose said Tuesday.

Emery is the focus of a school investigation regarding whether he accepted improper benefits from a BYU booster, The Salt Lake Tribune reported last month. BYU officials have acknowledged that they investigated the allegations first made last spring and have turned their findings over to the NCAA and are awaiting a decision from college basketball’s governing body.

Emery played in only four minutes of last week’s exhibition game against Westminster College, and Rose said after the game that the guard was not feeling well. He practiced on Tuesday, rotating between the first and second teams.

“Nick is feeling better, yeah, but Nick won’t play this week, for sure,” Rose said after practice Tuesday. “It is kind of part of the plan and we are still trying to figure out information from the NCAA. He won’t be available.”

Asked whether it is safe to say that Emery won’t play this season until he is cleared by the NCAA, or receives a punishment, Rose nodded his head affirmatively.

“That’s how I understand it,” he said.

Emery averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season and was slated to be a starter for the third straight season this year.

“The exhibition games, we knew that he could play [without the NCAA’s blessing],” Rose said. “Then this week, I didn’t want to [play him]. I wanted to get ready for our Saturday game. There is no reason to play a guy that is not going to play, in my opinion. So, that’s where we are.”

Rose said he hasn’t been told when the NCAA will deliver a decision.