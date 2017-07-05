Source: Jazz open to sign-and-trade with Celtics, but Gordon Hayward must force issue first

Stayward fell short.
So how about a sign-and-tradeward?
The Utah Jazz are interested in making a deal with the Boston Celtics, helping Gordon Hayward's new team clear enough cap space to give the All-Star free agent a new max contract, league sources told the Tribune on Wednesday evening, but only if Hayward agreed and got the ball rolling.
Hayward announced his decision to leave Utah for Boston on Tuesday. But before the Celtics can officially sign Hayward to a four-year, $128-million contract, they must still clear cap space. The Celtics started the process this week when they waived forward Kelly Olynyk. Now ESPN is reporting that Boston has been shopping Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley as they try to trim down their payroll even more.