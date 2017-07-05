Source: Jazz open to sign-and-trade with Celtics, but Gordon Hayward must force issue first

That's where the Jazz, with Hayward's blessing, could help.

Utah could sign Hayward to a new max deal and then send him to Boston in exchange for one of those contracts.

The Jazz would almost certainly have to include additional assets to entice the Celtics to make a deal, rather than finding other partners in their quest to shed contracts.

But a deal would be a major boon for Utah, as it watches its star player exit. Crowder, Bradley or Smart could help fill in for some of Hayward's lost production on the wing.

A deal would also greatly help the Jazz's salary cap situation.

Without a sign-and-trade (or some contract-clearing deal) the most space the Jazz could create in the immediate future is about $11 million, after signing rookie Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday. That could only happen if Utah delays signing Joe Ingles to his new four-year, $52 million contract, leaving much lower cap hold in place for the time being.

But because teams are allowed to go over the cap to sign their own players, a sign-and-trade with Boston would allow the Jazz to bring back up to about $30 million in contracts and trade exceptions.

There will be more on this story as it develops.

tjones@sltrib.com, afalk@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz, @aaronfalk