Source: Jazz open to sign-and-trade with Celtics, but Gordon Hayward must force issue first

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 16 minutes ago
Stayward fell short.

So how about a sign-and-tradeward?

The Utah Jazz are interested in making a deal with the Boston Celtics, helping Gordon Hayward's new team clear enough cap space to give the All-Star free agent a new max contract, league sources told the Tribune on Wednesday evening, but only if Hayward agreed and got the ball rolling.

Hayward announced his decision to leave Utah for Boston on Tuesday. But before the Celtics can officially sign Hayward to a four-year, $128-million contract, they must still clear cap space. The Celtics started the process this week when they waived forward Kelly Olynyk. Now ESPN is reporting that Boston has been shopping Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley as they try to trim down their payroll even more.

That's where the Jazz, with Hayward's blessing, could help.

Utah could sign Hayward to a new max deal and then send him to Boston in exchange for one of those contracts.

The Jazz would almost certainly have to include additional assets to entice the Celtics to make a deal, rather than finding other partners in their quest to shed contracts.

But a deal would be a major boon for Utah, as it watches its star player exit. Crowder, Bradley or Smart could help fill in for some of Hayward's lost production on the wing.

A deal would also greatly help the Jazz's salary cap situation.

Without a sign-and-trade (or some contract-clearing deal) the most space the Jazz could create in the immediate future is about $11 million, after signing rookie Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday. That could only happen if Utah delays signing Joe Ingles to his new four-year, $52 million contract, leaving much lower cap hold in place for the time being.

But because teams are allowed to go over the cap to sign their own players, a sign-and-trade with Boston would allow the Jazz to bring back up to about $30 million in contracts and trade exceptions.

There will be more on this story as it develops.

tjones@sltrib.com, afalk@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz, @aaronfalk

 

