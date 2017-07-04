Gordon Hayward spurns Utah Jazz for Boston Celtics

"Gordon and his wife are still in the process of making a decision," Bartelstein said. "This is the toughest decision of Gordon's life. He's still trying to work through it."

In the four years since the Jazz won 25 games and were among the worst teams in the NBA, general manager Dennis Lindsey has taken the franchise through a masterful rebuild.

He had made savvy draft picks and shrewd trades and brought in veteran free agents. His coaching staff has developed the talent brought in. And it culminated with a 51-win season, and a second round appearance in the Western Conference playoffs.

A lot of that went out the window Tuesday.

The Jazz made a last-ditch effort to keep Hayward in the fold, meeting with him Monday afternoon in San Diego. But despite a contingent that included Lindsey, owner Gail Miller, team president Steve Starks, coach Quin Snyder and several prominent players, the presentation wasn't enough to sway Hayward to stay with the Jazz.

Now it's time to pick up the pieces, which won't be easy for Utah. Instead of a team that could finish in the top four of the Western Conference, the Jazz will struggle to make the postseason coming out of the stacked Northwest Division.

Instead of a future bright with two all-star talents — Hayward and Rudy Gobert — and a roster ripe with young and emerging pieces, the immediate future for the Jazz is murky, at best.

Utah can't make up for Hayward's loss with what's left in the free agent market. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game this past season. He established himself as one of the best all-around talents in the league, and the Jazz appropriately built their team around his abilities.

Without Hayward, the Jazz also will rely more on fourth-year shooting guard Rodney Hood, who has the ability to be a feature scorer. Utah also has a deep bench, and Gobert has established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA.

But there are significant questions without Hayward. Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw came to Utah to be a part of deep playoff runs, and the postseason outlook for the Jazz suddenly is bleak. What happens to them? And what happens with Derrick Favors, who has one year left on his contract? These are pressing questions the organization has to answer.

Lindsey knew Hayward staying was far from a given. Even so, this remains one of the biggest setbacks in franchise history. The Jazz drafted Hayward in 2010. They developed him, built a team around him and catered to him until the end. Utah traded for Ricky Rubio, mainly because of Hayward's blessing. The Jazz signed Ingles to a $52 million deal, in part, to appease Hayward. This is the only franchise Hayward has known for seven years.

And now, with one decision, the Jazz have to move on from their best player since Deron Williams.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz