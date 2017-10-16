The Utes have gone from potentially being in the College Football Playoff conversation to needing help to win the division. Even if Utah wins its last six conference games to finish 7-2, which is asking a lot, USC (owning the tiebreaker) would have to lose twice to some combination of Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and UCLA. Such a convergence is conceivable, but not likely. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Utah a 0.1-percent chance of winning the Pac-12 championship.