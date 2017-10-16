The image of Darren Carrington II, standing alone in the back of the end zone, will stick with Troy Williams and the Utah Utes.
Imagine if Williams had glimpsed Carrington, completed a pass and delivered a 2-point conversion, giving the Utes another victory over USC. The quarterback forever would have been remembered for producing two winning drives against the Trojans in two seasons, while creating all kinds of possibilities for Utah in 2017.
Instead, having decided to run after rolling to his right, Williams was stopped short of the goal line in a 28-27 defeat Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. And the Utes just might end up missing another opportunity for a Pac-12 South championship by those 2 yards.
The 2-point play could have ended an epic night for Williams, filling in for the injured Tyler Huntley. He accounted for touchdowns by receiving, passing and rushing. But the last words of the scoring summary simply read “(run failed).”
In Ute lore, two wins over USC would have placed Williams in a class with quarterback Mike McCoy, who delivered consecutive 34-31 victories over BYU in 1993 and ’94 — after the Cougars had won 19 of 21 games in the series. Mix in Williams’ Los Angeles background, and the story would have become even better.
The loss hurts; recognizing what winning would have meant to Utah makes it even more painful for the only program that never has won a Pac-12 South title.
The Utes have gone from potentially being in the College Football Playoff conversation to needing help to win the division. Even if Utah wins its last six conference games to finish 7-2, which is asking a lot, USC (owning the tiebreaker) would have to lose twice to some combination of Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and UCLA. Such a convergence is conceivable, but not likely. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Utah a 0.1-percent chance of winning the Pac-12 championship.
Those odds would have increased significantly if Williams had seen Carrington in the end zone. The screen shot shows Carrington wide open, with Williams running into a USC defender at the 5-yard line. By then, he was committed to running and the Trojans knew it, so they had charged toward him. It would have taken a phenomenal play for Williams to find Carrington and throw the ball at that point.
Ute coach Kyle Whittingham’s choice to decide the game right then and there, rather than play for overtime, is completely defensible. The Ute defense was worn down and, as we know, Utah has not been great offensively inside the 25-yard line, where college overtime is played. Whittingham’s decision could have produced one of the biggest wins of his career and immortalized his quarterback.
Offensive coordinator Troy Taylor already used a trick play near the goal line, having receiver Demari Simpkins throw a pass to Williams for a second-quarter touchdown. What if Taylor had saved that call for the 2-point play?
As it is, that failed run may have been Williams’ last meaningful play for the Utes. If his shoulder is healed, Huntley may return Saturday vs. Arizona State. Williams could go from an almost-legend to a backup QB again.
He deserves a better ending.
Utah, BYU, USU midseason update
Here’s how Kurt Kragthorpe’s preseason, game-by-game forecasts have compared to the performances of the state’s FBS programs:
Utah (4-2)
Projected record: 4-2
Missed on: none.
Remaining projected wins: Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado.
BYU (1-6)
Projected record: 3-4
Missed on: Losses to Utah State and Boise State
Remaining projected wins: East Carolina, San Jose State, Fresno State, UNLV, UMass and Hawaii.
Utah State (3-4)
Projected record: 3-4
Missed on: Win over BYU, loss to Colorado State.
Remaining projected wins: UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii.