“We stand ready, willing and able when the time is right for the U.S. to host a Winter Olympics,” Colin Hinton, president of Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, said earlier this year. “That hasn’t changed. From my perspective, there’s things I can control and things I can’t control. The mantra my board and I have been doing is to try and be the world’s premier Winter Olympic and athlete training and event destination. One day, if we do all that well, logic would say that a Games should come back here.”