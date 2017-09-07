Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the running to serve as a venue in North America’s 2026 World Cup bid.

Salt Lake City was one of 41 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico to submit a bid to serve as an official host city. The United Bid Committee, which is in charge of assembling the three countries’ joint proposal, sent out requests for information to 44 cities in July. All but Green Bay, San Diego and Calgary responded.

“The host cities will help define the United Bid,” United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick said in a release Thursday. “… We’re thrilled with the submissions that we have received, especially each city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to bringing the best group of candidate host cities together for our official United Bid.”

Rice-Eccles, which can seat 45,807, is the smallest of the possible venues on U.S. soil. Stadiums are required to have a minimum capacity of 40,000 to stage a group stage match. Rice-Eccles falls below the 80,000-seat requirement for hosting the opening match and the final.

The United Bid Committee is scheduled to review the 41 host city bids — 32 in the U.S, six in Canada and three in Mexico — and release a short list this fall. Between 20 and 25 cities will be included in the final bid, which FIFA requires by March 16, 2018.

BID CITIES

City • Stadium • Capacity

United States

Atlanta • Mercedes-Benz Stadium • 75,000

Baltimore • M&T Bank Stadium • 71,008

Birmingham, Ala. • Legion Field • 71,594

Boston (Foxborough, Mass.) • Gillette Stadium • 66,829

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium • 75,525

Chicago • Soldier Field • 61,500

Cincinnati • Paul Brown Stadium • 65,515

Cleveland •FirstEnergy Stadium • 67,895

Dallas • Cotton Bowl • 92,100

Dallas (Arlington, Texas) • AT&T Stadium • 105,000

Denver • Sports Authority Field • 76,125

Detroit • Ford Field • 65,000

Houston • NRG Stadium • 72,200

Indianapolis • Lucas Oil Stadium • 70,000

Jacksonville, Fla. • EverBank Field • 82,000

Kansas City, Mo. • Arrowhead Stadium • 76,416

Las Vegas • Raiders Stadium • 72,000

Los Angeles • Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum • 93,000

Los Angeles (Inglewood, Calif.) • City of Champions Stadium • 100,000

Los Angeles (Pasadena, Calif.) • Rose Bowl • 90,888

Miami • Hard Rock Stadium • 65,326

Minneapolis • U.S. Bank Stadium • 66,200

Nashville, Tenn. • Nissan Stadium • 69,143

New Orleans • Mercedes-Benz Superdome • 76,468

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, N.J.) • MetLife Stadium • 82,500

Orlando, Fla. • Camping World Stadium • 65,000

Philadelphia • Lincoln Financial Field • 69,596

Phoenix (Glendale, Ariz.) • University of Phoenix Stadium • 73,000

Pittsburgh • Heinz Field • 68,400

Salt Lake City • Rice-Eccles Stadium • 45,807

San Antonio • Alamodome • 72,000

San Francisco/San Jose (Santa Clara, Calif.) • Levi’s Stadium • 75,000

Seattle • CenturyLink Field • 72,000

Tampa, Fla. • Raymond James Stadium • 75,000

Washington (Landover, Md.) • FedEx Field • 82,000

;Canada

Calgary, Alberta • McMahon Stadium • 35,650

Edmonton, Alberta • Commonwealth Stadium • 56,302

Montreal • Stade Olympique • 61,004

Ottawa, Ontario • TD Place Stadium • 24,000

Regina, Saskatchewan • Mosaic Stadium • 30,048

Toronto • BMO Field • 30,000

Vancouver, British Columbia • BC Place • 54,500

Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco • Estadio Chivas • 45,364

Mexico City • Estadio Azteca • 87,000

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon • Estadio Rayados • 52,237
