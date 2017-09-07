Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the running to serve as a venue in North America’s 2026 World Cup bid.
Salt Lake City was one of 41 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico to submit a bid to serve as an official host city. The United Bid Committee, which is in charge of assembling the three countries’ joint proposal, sent out requests for information to 44 cities in July. All but Green Bay, San Diego and Calgary responded.
“The host cities will help define the United Bid,” United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick said in a release Thursday. “… We’re thrilled with the submissions that we have received, especially each city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to bringing the best group of candidate host cities together for our official United Bid.”
Rice-Eccles, which can seat 45,807, is the smallest of the possible venues on U.S. soil. Stadiums are required to have a minimum capacity of 40,000 to stage a group stage match. Rice-Eccles falls below the 80,000-seat requirement for hosting the opening match and the final.
The United Bid Committee is scheduled to review the 41 host city bids — 32 in the U.S, six in Canada and three in Mexico — and release a short list this fall. Between 20 and 25 cities will be included in the final bid, which FIFA requires by March 16, 2018.
BID CITIES
City • Stadium • Capacity
United States
Atlanta • Mercedes-Benz Stadium • 75,000
Baltimore • M&T Bank Stadium • 71,008
Birmingham, Ala. • Legion Field • 71,594
Boston (Foxborough, Mass.) • Gillette Stadium • 66,829
Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium • 75,525
Chicago • Soldier Field • 61,500
Cincinnati • Paul Brown Stadium • 65,515
Cleveland •FirstEnergy Stadium • 67,895
Dallas • Cotton Bowl • 92,100
Dallas (Arlington, Texas) • AT&T Stadium • 105,000
Denver • Sports Authority Field • 76,125
Detroit • Ford Field • 65,000
Houston • NRG Stadium • 72,200
Indianapolis • Lucas Oil Stadium • 70,000
Jacksonville, Fla. • EverBank Field • 82,000
Kansas City, Mo. • Arrowhead Stadium • 76,416
Las Vegas • Raiders Stadium • 72,000
Los Angeles • Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum • 93,000
Los Angeles (Inglewood, Calif.) • City of Champions Stadium • 100,000
Los Angeles (Pasadena, Calif.) • Rose Bowl • 90,888
Miami • Hard Rock Stadium • 65,326
Minneapolis • U.S. Bank Stadium • 66,200
Nashville, Tenn. • Nissan Stadium • 69,143
New Orleans • Mercedes-Benz Superdome • 76,468
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, N.J.) • MetLife Stadium • 82,500
Orlando, Fla. • Camping World Stadium • 65,000
Philadelphia • Lincoln Financial Field • 69,596
Phoenix (Glendale, Ariz.) • University of Phoenix Stadium • 73,000
Pittsburgh • Heinz Field • 68,400
Salt Lake City • Rice-Eccles Stadium • 45,807
San Antonio • Alamodome • 72,000
San Francisco/San Jose (Santa Clara, Calif.) • Levi’s Stadium • 75,000
Seattle • CenturyLink Field • 72,000
Tampa, Fla. • Raymond James Stadium • 75,000
Washington (Landover, Md.) • FedEx Field • 82,000
;Canada
Calgary, Alberta • McMahon Stadium • 35,650
Edmonton, Alberta • Commonwealth Stadium • 56,302
Montreal • Stade Olympique • 61,004
Ottawa, Ontario • TD Place Stadium • 24,000
Regina, Saskatchewan • Mosaic Stadium • 30,048
Toronto • BMO Field • 30,000
Vancouver, British Columbia • BC Place • 54,500
Mexico
Guadalajara, Jalisco • Estadio Chivas • 45,364
Mexico City • Estadio Azteca • 87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon • Estadio Rayados • 52,237