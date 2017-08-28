Andersen brought him to Utah State, where Aranda may have done the best one-season work of any assistant football coach in the state’s recent history. The Aggies went 11-2, losing only to Wisconsin (16-14) and BYU (6-3) on the road in games where the defense played well enough for USU to win. It helped that the Aggies were playing in the final year of football in a weakened Western Athletic Conference, but Aranda’s defense was impressive throughout the season. USU produced what remains the only nonconference loss of Utah’s Pac-12 era, 27-20 in overtime in Logan.