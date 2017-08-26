Crew Wakley had to wonder how his role would change when he heard his team was about to get a new coach.
But given Wakley’s athleticism and productivity as the Jordan Beetdiggers’ quarterback, it wasn’t likely too much was going to change as he started his senior season.
Still, it’s not like the departure of previous coach Eric Kjar didn’t have an impact.
On the contrary.
Wakley still seems to be processing his feelings about the turn of events when Kjar took the coaching job at region-rival Corner Canyon.
“It’s actually been pretty tough,” Wakley said. “It’s not that the new coaching staff isn’t good, because I really like the new coaching staff, but it’s always hard seeing your coach leave to a team you’re going to have to play.
“And I’ve been working with Kjar since like the sixth grade. He was as much a friend as he was a coach.”
While Kjar’s new team is off to a solid start, the beat more-or-less goes on for Wakley.
He threw for 252 yards on a 16-for-26 night passing Thursday in a 24-21 loss at Syracuse. And he ran for 104 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. Wakley showed off his running ability during a 66-yard jaunt in the third quarter by making a quick cut and bursting down the middle of the field to pay dirt.
He totaled 3,507 yards through the air and rushed for 1,420 more last season.
CREW WAKLEY
School • Jordan
Year • Senior
Position • Quarterback
Accolades • Earned All-Tribune honors as a junior ... Averaged 319 yards passing per game last season. ... Shares state record for touchdowns responsible for in a game — 11 — with Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala. They set it in their game Sept. 9, 2016. ... Owns record for total offense in a game — 738 yards — set in the Taylorsville game last season.
“I think I have a strong arm, and I think I’d be OK if I didn’t run the ball the way I do,” Wakley said. “But I think with my running ability, it makes it harder” to defend.
“He definitely doesn’t stay away from contact,” said Kaleo Teriipaia, who took over as the Jordan coach. “He’s a tough S.O.B. I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Wakley, who also plays basketball for the Beetdiggers, gets to throw passes to his younger brother Kale, a sophomore, this season.
Wakley plans to go on a two-year church mission after graduation. But as it stands now, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound slinger and runner doesn’t have a college scholarship offer to play football.
“I’ve called all my friends that coach college,” Teriipaia said. “All of them say they’re interested in him. They want him to play defense because he’s so tough. But honestly, I think he should play quarterback at the next level.”
Wakley said: ”It’s frustrating to go out and play a game and have everybody tell you that you’re the best player out there and then not have any offers when you’re playing against kids who have offers.
“In the game, you look better than them, but you might not stack up height-wise or weight-wise.”