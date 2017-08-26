1 of 15 View Caption

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan's Crew Wakley poses for a portrait Friday December 9, 2016. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan's Crew Wakley poses for a portrait Friday December 9, 2016. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan's Crew Wakley poses for a portrait Friday December 9, 2016. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley looks for an open teammate against Syracuse on... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan QB Crew Wakley runs during first half play. Jordan led Desert Hills 21-0... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley joins his team on the sidelines during a game ... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan QB Crew Wakley runs during first half play as Jordan led Desert Hills 21... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan QB Crew Wakley yells instructions prior to the snap during first half pl... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley with the 4-yard touchdown run. Jordan High School defea...