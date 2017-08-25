1 of 18 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Ethan Bolingbrooke manages to hold off a tackle by Kaden Mueller of ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ty Burke of Syracuse runs a 77 yard touchdown in the third quarter against Jo... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Anaia Tulaga grabs on to the shirt of Kaden Mueller of Syracuse in g... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdow... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Aysaiah Fawson grabs on to the shirt of Ty Melcalfe of Syracuse in g... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jacob Shaver of Jordan is tackled on the sidelines by the Syracuse defense in... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Ben Lisk loses temporary control of the ball as Syracuse closes in a... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley looks for an open teammate against Syracuse on... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ethan Bolingbrooke of Jordan loses control of the ball in game action at Syra... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ethan Bolingbrooke of Jordan loses control of the ball in game action at Syra... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ethan Bolingbrooke of Jordan loses control of the ball in game action at Syra... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ethan Bolingbrooke of Jordan loses control of the ball in game action at Syra... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley joins his team on the sidelines during a game ...