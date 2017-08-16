Moss played in 10 games as a true freshman a year ago, rushing for 382 yards and two touchdowns. Moss averaged 77 yards in Utah’s first four games of the year after the sudden retirement of former running back Joe Williams. An injury slowed down his production, as did the return of Williams, who went on to have a record-setting senior campaign. Moss rushed for a combined 73 yards on 18 carries the rest of the season.