Troy Williams stood tall inside Rice-Eccles Stadium at the conclusion of another fall practice, his helmet at his feet, answering the same question tossed his way the past three weeks.
The senior quarterback, Utah’s starter a year ago and a team captain in Year 1 with the program, hasn’t won the job outright yet.
“I’m holding up,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on myself, be the best guy that I can be.”
Over his shoulder on the northeast video board inside the stadium was the game-day photo and info box for Tyler Huntley, the electric sophomore quarterback in pursuit of the starting spot himself. Irony on full display.
As the Utes ready for another charge toward their first Pac-12 Championship appearance, they do so not only with a new-look offense, but with a quarterback battle that has extended long enough it could remain a talking point even when the dust is settled.
Kyle Whittingham said if fall camp wasn’t a week longer this year, “it wouldn’t seem like such an eternity.” New offensive coordinator Troy Taylor joked with reporters by saying, “hang in there.”
Pins and needles, right? Whatever needs sorting out now as the orchestrator of Taylor’s spread-them-out, zip-the-ball-around attack won’t be publicly revealed until this week, which marks the start of fall semester on campus.
“As I’ve said many times, this is the most important decision we’ve got to make heading into the season,” Whittingham said, “and we want to make sure we do it right.”
For those who’ve followed Utah under Whittingham, veering away from a healthy returning senior quarterback for the gifted, untested signal-caller would cement a fairly seismic shift. Huntley’s evasiveness and speed out of the pocket is video game-esque, but Williams came up as a spread-style quarterback himself, and one could argue hasn’t had the ability to showcase his skill-set wholly in a Utah uniform.
“If it weren’t a great situation,” Taylor said, “we probably would’ve named a starter, but you’ve got a good competition, and that’s why where we’re at.”
The Utes will succeed if • Troy Taylor’s offense is all that it’s been hyped up to be. Kyle Whittingham’s move to bring in the spread-offense mastermind was a necessary in order for Utah to get over the hump deep in Pac-12 play, he said. If it works, the old run-heavy, slow-it-down Utes might be unrecognizable.
The Utes won’t succeed if • They can’t adapt. Which they’ve been very good at in recent years. Utah has made bare-bones offensive efforts into bowl-winning endeavors. If Taylor’s offense doesn’t click, if it stalls in league play, will the Utes audible and go back to what worked for such a long time?
Bottom line • Apologies for the broken record, but the bottom line remains the same: Utah’s defense, barring a slew of injuries to key players, will be solid enough to keep the Utes in most games this season. Will whoever the starting QB is be ready to lead TD drive after TD drive when called upon?
Lingering questions remain surrounding the shotgun formation, too.
As Utah’s offense is in makeover mode, it must overcome the departure of four starting offensive linemen and a record-setting running back in Joe Williams, who managed to rush for 1,407 yards in only nine starts.
The Utes already have lost one of their top-shelf tailbacks this fall camp to injury. Armand Shyne, who was nearing his return to full strength after a season-ending ACL tear last year, suffered an undisclosed injury that will leave him on the shelf indefinitely, according to Whittingham. Sophomore Zack Moss is the No. 1 while Shyne heals.
Eyes will be fixed on the receiver position, which coaches have said is the deepest the program has had in years. The late addition of former Oregon wideout Darren Carrington II certainly changes the complexion of what the Utes will be able to do in Taylor’s offense.
After all, how often does a team add a No. 1 Pac-12 receiver to the fray a month before camp?
Utah schedule analysis
Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota, 5:30 p.m. • FCS Fighting Hawks a tune-up for the following weekend
Sept. 9 at BYU, 8:15 p.m. • Does Utah’s rivalry win streak hit seven in Provo?
Sept. 16 vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m. • Spartans have new coach in former Oregon State assistant Brent Brennan
Sept. 22 at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. • Utah’s last visit to Tucson was a heartbreaking double-OT loss in 2015
Oct. 7 vs. Stanford, TBD • Cardinal moves on in new era without Christian McCaffrey
Oct. 14 at USC, TBD • Sam Darnold-lead Trojans considered Pac-12 favorites in 2017
Oct. 21 vs. Arizona State, TBD • Can Utes make it three in a row vs. Sun Devils?
Oct. 28 at Oregon, TBD • Darren Carrington II returns to Autzen Stadium in red and white
Nov. 3 vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m. • Nationally-televised Friday night bout between Utah and Josh Rosen’s Bruins
Nov. 11 vs. Washington State, TBD • The Pride of Logan, Luke Falk, makes first and only trip home to play Utes
Nov. 18 at Washington, TBD • Cold and rainy a near-guarantee made on top of facing Jake Browning and Co.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado, TBD • Plenty will be riding on this one two days after Thanksgiving