Nick Rimando tracked the ball from D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta’s foot to Kofi Opare’s head. He bent his knees as Opare flicked a header in his direction and watched it bounce off the crossbar.
That first-half stoppage time shot was D.C.’s last truly dangerous scoring opportunity in a 1-0 Real Salt Lake win Saturday. RSL logged its second consecutive clean sheet to mark the first time RSL has shut out its opponents in back-to-league matches since April 30 and May 7, 2016 against Columbus and San Jose.
Right back Tony Beltran said part of RSL’s defensive success has stemmed from a change in mindset.
“The whole team has talked about it, not just the back line because the shutout encompasses the whole team,” he said, “just about, we need to have that playoff mentality where we can’t give them an inch and every goal counts.”
While RSL didn’t accomplish anything out of the ordinary in shutting out United at RFK Stadium — United has scored the fewest goals in the league (19) this season and has been shut out at home a league-worst seven times — RSL’s scoreless draw against Houston the week before suggests it wasn’t a fluke.
Houston has scored 42 goals this season to tie Atlanta for fifth best in the league, and Real Salt Lake kept the Dynamo out of the back of the net, limiting them to just nine shots at Rio Tinto two weeks ago.
The Houston match provided a ruler for RSL to measure its growth over the course of the season. RSL lost 5-1 to the Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium on May 31.
“I think it‘s certainly helping that we have a lot more healthy bodies,” said left back Chris Wingert, who has started the past two matches in place of injured Demar Phillips (left hamstring contusion), “and we have a chance to play a number of different guys that are available and ready to go.”
RSL’s injuries, suspensions and national-team call-ups in the first half of the season disrupted the lineup.
Now the back line finally has settled into a rhythm with Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad and Beltran starting consistently. Sunday was their fourth match together. All three have missed large chunks of the season.
Silva was the newest addition to the group. The summer transfer window acquisition made his MLS debut against Sporting Kansas City on July 22.
Between a leg injury and the U-20 World Cup, Glad didn’t step on the pitch for RSL until June 17 against Minnesota.
Back and calf injuries kept Beltran out for 10 straight matches toward the beginning of the season and another two games at the end of June.
Of the three, Beltran was the only one on the pitch for RSL’s back-to-back blowout losses in Texas when it fell 5-1 at Houston and 6-2 at Dallas. In all, RSL had only 14 field players available when it reached Dallas.
The Texas trip wasn’t just RSL’s worst defensive showing of the season. The 11 goals it conceded in two consecutive matches only has been topped once in MLS history, when Dallas gave up 12 goals over 180 minutes in 1998.
RSL hasn’t conceded more than two goals in a match since Dallas.
“It always starts from the front to the back, and I think everyone’s best defense is when you have the ball and the choices you make and good possession,” captain Kyle Beckerman said. “It helps your defense out big.”
RSL’s combination play and ability to wear teams down through possession has helped it to a six-match unbeaten streak. That style at first seemed to bolster the team’s offense as RSL scored a combined 10 goals at L.A. and Portland last month.
Real Salt Lake’s ability to possess the ball has strengthened its defense as opposing teams have started to adjust to RSL’s attack.
“That’s been a real focus since Mike took over,” Rimando said. “No matter how high we are up the field, we need to be balanced and in good shape. And I think the last four, five games we’ve done that.”