1 of 21 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, attempts a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, kicks a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, attempts a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, attempts a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Hayes Hicken, kicks a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017.... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ute Kicker Matt Gay, at practice on Monday, August 7, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, kicks a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7, 2... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker, Hayes Hicken, during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Hayes Hicken, kicks a field goal, during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017.... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah kicker Chayden Johnston, responds after kicking a field goal, during practice, Mo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Kicker Matt Gay, kicks a field goal during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ute Kicker Matt Gay, kicks a field goal during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talks to the media after practice, Monday, August 7, ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws a pass during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley runs the ball during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Troy Williams scrambles with the ball during practice, Monday, August... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley runs the ball during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws a pass during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws a pass during practice, Monday, August 7, 2017. ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah quarterback Troy Williams runs with the ball, during practice, Monday, August 7, ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham at practice, Monday, August 7, 2017.