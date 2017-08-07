The Oregonian later reported that Carrington plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. The episode in Eugene, Ore., was the last in a series of run-ins with the law. When on the field, however, Carrington was undoubtedly one of Oregon’s top playmakers. He had 1,919 receiving yards and 112 catches during his career as a Duck. A year ago, he led Oregon in receiving yards (606) and was tied for the team lead in touchdowns caught with five.