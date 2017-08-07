It’s official: No. 9 on your upcoming Utah football roster is Darren Carrington II.
On Monday, the Utah football team announced that Carrington is now officially eligible to play for the Utes in 2017 after the Pac-12 Faculty Athletic Represenatatives’ Committee approved the transfer of the former Oregon wide receiver. The committee green-lighted the waiver of the “Intra-Conference Transfer Penalty,” meaning the 22-year-old won’t have to sit out a year.
Instead, Utah now has a former All-Pac-12 wideout to implement in its brand-new spread-offense style attack under new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor. The 6-foot-2 senior from San Diego, Calif., was dismissed from the Oregon program by new Ducks head coach Willie Taggart. on July 14 after being charged with a DUI on July 1.
The Oregonian later reported that Carrington plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. The episode in Eugene, Ore., was the last in a series of run-ins with the law. When on the field, however, Carrington was undoubtedly one of Oregon’s top playmakers. He had 1,919 receiving yards and 112 catches during his career as a Duck. A year ago, he led Oregon in receiving yards (606) and was tied for the team lead in touchdowns caught with five.
Carrington enrolled at Utah and was present on Day 1 of preseason camp. He has not been made available to the media and won’t be for the duration of camp. He has adapted well, according to his teammates. Fellow wideout Siaosi Wilson called it “a huge addition.”
Quarterback Troy Williams said the chemistry between he and Carrington is moving forward, too.
Taylor, who was dubbed “the catalyst” in Carrington picking Utah according to his father, said much of the same.
“He’s been great,” Taylor said. “He’s just been a pleasure. He’s a bright kid, he’s positive and he’s a really hard worker and I heard that about him. He’s a great competitor, a fearless competitor and I’ve seen all those things, a kid that’s been a great teammate.”
Now eligible to play, Carrington will feature as a primary go-to threat for the Utes on the outside.
“He’s a talented guy,” Taylor said. “He’s just got a great confidence-level. He creates separation and he’s got big hands, huge hands, incredible ball skills. He’s a special guy.”