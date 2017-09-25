1 of 9 View Caption

Johnny Depp, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley William Shakespeare, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley Elvis Presley, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Howard W. Hunter John Lennon, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Howard W. Hunter Abraham Lincoln, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Ezra Taft Benson Thomas Edison, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball Mickey Mantle (with Yogi Berra), distant cousin of former LDS Church President David O. McKay Jimi Hendrix, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Howard W. Hunter Barack Obama, distant cousin of former LDS Church President Ezra Taft Benson