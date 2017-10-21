(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) In this Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, from left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The anthem is played before the start of every U.S. major sporting event, where fans and players are expected to salute the flag by placing a hand over the heart while singing along. Not doing so is considered unpatriotic by some. The anthem has also been used by athletes as a way to protest.