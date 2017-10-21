Re: Kevin Greer’s letter (print headline “Kick them out, fire them”). Mr. Greer, typical of most Trump supporters, you lack historical knowledge along with a moral compass to differentiate between the ability to earn a living and exercise a person’s First Amendment rights. They are not mutually exclusive. And, it definitely shows no “disrespect for this great country” to exercise your constitutional rights, even if it were “spitting on the American flag,” which I have yet to witness.
As much as I respect that Greer chose to defend America in Vietnam, history has revealed — through the hard-fought, not “cowardly” acts of civil rights and war protesters of the ’60s and ’70s — that Vietnam was an unjust military action (never declared a war), perpetuated by lies and transgressions executed by our elected leaders. Civil protest included VVAWs (Vietnam Veterans Against the War) who protested by marching on the White House and throwing their war medals over the fence in reverence of their freedom of speech.
Robert Hoff, Taylorsville