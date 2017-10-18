Make no mistake about it, every member of Congress who has been bought or intimidated by the NRA had their fingers on the trigger in Las Vegas that killed 50 plus and injured 400 more. They should be prosecuted along with the killer. Failure to pass an assault weapon ban is — at a minimum — gross negligence in office. The Second Amendment, even after the Supreme Court originalists’ twisted interpretation of “militia” as the “general public,” still calls for firearms to be “well regulated.”