I am in a power wheelchair, so I cannot stand when the national anthem is being played, but I do take my hat off and do place my right hand over my heart and sing the national anthem. It is hard when I see people not remove their hat, (meaning men and women) as the national anthem is played. I admire the veterans who always stand and take there hats off and place there hand and hat over there heart, because they gave part of their life for us to stay free.