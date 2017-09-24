What if our six congressional representatives joined forces to create and pass bipartisan legislation to permanently establish the legal status of the DACA (Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals) Dreamers, those individuals who came to the U.S. as children with their undocumented parents?
Utahns who value family and children could be very proud of our federal representatives for leading this important legislative action. Our representatives would be expressing our compassion and could end the agonizing uncertainty the Dreamers face after President Trump’s decision to rescind the presidential order that currently protects these Dreamers.
Our representatives could be courageous and stand up for those among us who need our help and support. How a society raises, supports and cares for its children speaks volumes about its values.
Dreamers contribute immensely to our communities and our economy. They hold our American values and know only this country as their home. Deporting them to countries they’ve never known is cruel and inhumane. Families could be torn apart and nearly 800,000 individuals deported.
Are we cruel, heartless and uncaring? I do not think so. These children did not break the law. When the Dreamers followed the rules of the DACA program and sought a legal path to define their status, they demonstrated their faith in the U.S. and their intention to be strong American citizens.
Utahns who care about the future for the Dreamers need to speak out. Please contact your senators and representatives and ask them to stand up for the Dreamers.com.
Carol Blackwell
Salt Lake City