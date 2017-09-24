What a heartbreak that the leading cause of death for Utah teens is suicide, higher than the national average. Though the exact reason why isn’t understood, there is one measure that is proven to make a difference.
Many studies have shown the benefits of later school start times, from increased attendance to better graduation rates and even reduced depression, anxiety, car accidents and suicidal ideation. Though some may balk at the inconvenience of changing bus schedules and extracurriculars, aren’t the lives of our children worth the hassle?
I urge our local representatives, health professionals and especially our school leaders to follow the science on this.
Christy Bills
Salt Lake City