I see there is yet another “What A Woman Wants” expo taking place locally. As I read the ad it seems women want a lot of information about shopping, fashion, beauty among other topics. I found this curious, as I know a few women and I have never heard them express any of those wants.
I decided to ask some women I know what they wanted and none of the aforementioned topics came up. Some of the things they did express a want for were: Equal pay for equal work, quality, affordable health care, more representation in our elected officials, decent maternity leave, quality public education, cleaner air and having their partners remembering their anniversaries.
Maybe the expo should be renamed to: “What Advertisers Want a Woman to Want,” so as to avoid any confusion.
Gus Wheeler
Salt Lake City