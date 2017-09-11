Gov. Gary Herbert is too lazy on air quality. Thank you for the, cough, cough, timely article in the Aug. 31 Tribune. It is bad enough to wheeze through the winter inversions but this summer has been just awful. Are we now faced with year-round air quality issues? The automobile is the primary culprit according to all the experts. Yet our emission standards and their enforcement are sorely lacking. Trucks and cars are still spewing pollutants. Would it be that difficult to tighten the controls?