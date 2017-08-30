(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelly Lake, Founder, LUX Catering and Events, speaks at press conference over a polluted scene from the rooftop of Petzl America building in West Valley City Tuesday Aug. 29. She was among 30 Utah businesses, including Zions Bank, Mark Miller, Patagonia, and others that signed a petition today to ask the governor and legislature for more immediate action over the state's poor air quality. From left, Naz Kurth, President Petzl America and Ashley Soltysiak, Policy Director, HEAL Utah.