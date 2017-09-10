I am close to turning 100 years old. I’ve voted in every election since I became eligible. I am saddened, and shocked at what is happening in my country every day under this administration. It was not that long ago that we worked through a horrible war. How did we get into such a dangerous stage as we find ourselves in now?
We knew Donald Trump’s complete lack of high moral standards. It was reported to us in intimate detail. We knew about his questionable support and connections with Russia and even questionable financial dealings.
Yet the state of Utah ignored all we had learned and gave him our vote.
Republicans in the House and Senate have been reluctant to criticize him. Our senior senator, Orrin Hatch, has supported him in spite of his most grievous words and actions. Hatch, as reported in The Tribune’s lead editorial on Aug. 15, declared Trump didn’t have a “racist bone in his body” and he was sure Trump had good intentions.
Sadly I fear I do not have enough time left in my life to see my country work out of this precarious situation we find ourselves in.
God bless America. Land that I love.
Lois Canning
Cottonwood Heights