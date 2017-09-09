Who is responsible for editing Pat Bagley’s political cartoons?
His recent offering (The Tribune, Sept. 3) is a classic example of the primary reason for the American media being accused of reporting so-called “fake news,” which is intended to discredit the president of the United States.
In a disrespectful reference to the Charlottesville, Va., tragedy, the cartoon depicts President Trump declaring to an astonished audience that “both sides were at fault” for the recent detention of a local nurse by police.
The president has said no such thing and there exists no evidence that he’s even aware of the incident.
Bagley and his ilk do a grave disservice to his readers, and the nation, when he wantonly and untruthfully discredits the office of the president and the president himself.There are serious enough divisions within our country without Bagley fanning the flames of discord with his deliberate, mean-spirited attempts to make matters worse.
Richard Ewing Davis
Stansbury Park