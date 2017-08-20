As a longtime Tribune reader, I have reached the end of the line and will no longer renew my subscription. Over the past six months you have demonized President Trump daily and with the help of cartoonist Pat Bagley; his Aug. 15 cartoon showing the president under a Nazi emblem attached to the dog. You have gone too far.
Also, to your editorial people who choose what letters get published, a question: Have there been no letters in support of the president? We are constantly told that Utah is a Republican state, yet only letters against Trump are published. Just asking.
Bart Jacobs
South Jordan