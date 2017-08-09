However, his piece in The Tribune on Aug. 2, “Taking stock of the ordinary goodness of life” is rife with the white privilege that many of us very well-meaning people take for granted. Keillor speaks of his Midwestern life, with steady old friends and the pleasure of summer tomatoes. He says of the Trump presidency, “it’s cheap entertainment for us and in the end it simply doesn’t matter; what matters are tomatoes.” I’m in with Keillor’s musings because I’m a white, middle class, cisgender person.