Unvaccinated human bodies are sanctuaries for all manner of viruses. Left unmolested in one host, those viruses will find it much easier to grow and then to infect others. Other unvaccinated people are at greatest risk, of course, but that group includes children who are too young to have begun the regime, as well as the small numbers of people who should have avoided vaccines due to their own weak immune systems, or who have received inoculations that didn’t work.