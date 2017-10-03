(Al Hartmann | Tribune photo file) Alexis Herrera, 11, gets an immunization shot for school at the Junior League CARE Fair in the Horizonte Center in Salt Lake City Friday July 15, 2016. At the request of Utah lawmakers, the state Department of Health said on Monday it will alter the wording on personal-exemption forms for parents opting out of vaccinating their kids, to free them from having to acknowledge the health risks.