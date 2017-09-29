There is an honest need for school assessment of teacher quality and student performance. But there are better ways to track quality and improvement than relying on SAGE test scores. The test scores are neither cumulative nor comprehensive. Plus, it’s an opt-out test, and many parents choose to opt their children out. Over 20 percent of students in the Park City and Provo school districts opted out. The state wide average opt-out rate was 5.9 percent.