On Oct. 27, local news outlets reported that Donald Trump had accepted an invitation from Sen. Orrin Hatch to visit Utah and officially declare the shrinking of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Below is the text of an open letter in opposition to this visit, signed by hundreds of Utahns across the state. Add your name here.

“We, the undersigned residents of the state of Utah, wish to express our strong opposition to the invitation of President Donald Trump to the state of Utah by Senator Orrin Hatch. It has been reported that President Trump will be visiting Utah in December, and by signing this letter, we express our concern that his presence in our home will disgrace and embarrass the state of Utah, and will add unnecessary fuel to the fire of an issue that is very personal for so many Utahns across the state.

Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he does not value the Utah ideals of integrity, honesty, and respect. We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, his presence in our state, and we urge Senator Orrin Hatch to reconsider his invitation. With the understanding that this is very unlikely, we further urge the Senator to stand up for the people of Utah by condemning the repeated instances of hatred, bigotry, racism, sexism, ableism, and corruption that have come from the Trump administration.

We urge the Senator from Utah and the President to work to demonstrate that they respect the sovereignty of the Native peoples of Utah and the voice and power they deserve in any decisions about their lands, particularly in this case of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments. Utahns understand that these lands are sacred to Native and indigenous communities, and that tribes in Utah have various viewpoints about how they should be managed. Senator Orrin Hatch in particular has spoken disrespectfully about tribal involvement in this monument process, and it is our hope that this upcoming visit will be handled with the respect that such a sensitive and important issue deserves.

President Trump has proven hostile toward native and indigenous populations, LGBTQ+ communities, communities of color, religious minorities, disabled and chronically ill communities, women, refugees, immigrants, and many more underserved and marginalized groups. Our signatures below indicate that we will stand shoulder to shoulder as members and allies of these communities in opposition to the hatred and bigotry of the current administration.

As the undersigned people of Utah, hailing from across the state, from various political ideologies and affiliations, we speak in one voice: Utah is a community that values respect, integrity, honesty, and compassion. Donald Trump, as a person who does not exhibit any regard for these values, is not welcome here. We urge our elected representatives to consider what is more important to them -- the favor of the President, or the well-being of the people they are sworn to serve.

Signed,

People of Utah”





Madalena McNeil

Madalena McNeil is a Utah organizer and activist.