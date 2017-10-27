Washington • President Donald Trump told Sen. Orrin Hatch on Friday that he would approve a recommendation to trim the boundaries of the Bears Ears National Monument, Hatch’s office said.
“I’m approving the Bears Ears recommendation for you, Orrin,” the president told the Utah Republican in a phone call, according to Hatch’s office.
It was not clear what exactly Trump would approve, though Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who met with Trump earlier Friday, has suggested the president shrink the boundaries of the 1.35 million acre monument in southeastern Utah that President Barack Obama named shortly before leaving office.
Zinke, as ordered by Trump, had reviewed all monuments declared under the Antiquities Act since January 1996 and recommended changes to several, including the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, which is also in southern Utah.
Hatch said in a statement that he was “incredibly grateful” for Trump’s decision.
“We believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities, but Secretary Zinke and the Trump administration rolled up their sleeves to dig in, talk to locals, talk to local tribes and find a better way to do it,” Hatch said in a statement. “We’ll continue to work closely with them moving forward to ensure Utahns have a voice.”
Reaction was swift from the environmental community, which had fought to protect the national monument area that includes tribal artifacts and culturally sensitive areas. Several groups have said they will challenge any changes to existing monuments in court.
“If President Trump attacks the Bears Ears National Monument it will long be viewed as one of the worst acts of injustice committed by a modern president,” said Scott Groene, executive director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. “And one that inevitably will be rectified by a federal court.”
Nada Culver, director of the BLM Action Center for The Wilderness Society, added: “Neither we nor the vast majority of Americans are ‘grateful’ that the president will recommend dismantling the Bears Ears National Monument and risking the destruction of its incredible natural values and sacred sites.”
“In fact, we are deeply disturbed and angry,” she said. “Bears Ears deserves to be protected for future generations, not sacrificed on the illegal and ill-advised whims of this president in a backroom deal.”
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.