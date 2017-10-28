Thinking about the National Park Service proposal to raise entrance fees to $70 at popular parks such as Zion, Bryce, Arches and Canyonlands, I took my memory bank back to a time when my family was young and struggling to make ends meet.

We couldn’t afford much, so we would pack the old van with camping gear and head out to public lands, national and state parks and forests.

Public lands such as Flaming Gorge or Mirror Lake did not charge day use fees in those days like they do now. State and national parks offered reasonable day use fees. Camping was a bargain.

We didn’t need much. A picnic table, fire ring and primitive restroom worked just fine. Water and showers were a welcome bonus, but not a requirement. Many times campground fees were $10.

These were our public lands and my four children grew up enjoying them. They are now giving their kids similar experiences.

In some ways, I can support the increase in fees. Part of that is selfish. I’m almost 67 years old and bought my golden age access pass that waives day use fees years ago for $10.

The parks definitely need the money and the idea of user fees paying for badly needed improvements has a certain appeal. Part of me also thinks a $70 day use fee might cut down the number of tourists visiting our parks, a fact that has made me search out less crowded places to enjoy outdoor experiences.

But that is very elitist and selfish on my part. This shouldn’t be about us older folks, but for struggling families.

Should a family that is in St. George for spring break and wants to spend a half day at Zion pay $70? Many won’t do that.

Most passes you buy at national parks are good for seven days. Perhaps instead of a $70 entrance fee, park officials could charge by the day. How about $20 for the first day and $10 for each subsequent day?

Or, if the $70 a day was in effect, could it be for a week pass good at all national parks, allowing for example a family to visit Zion, Bryce and the Grand Canyon without spending $70 for each park?

What is really upsetting about the proposed fee increase is that it really won’t make much of a difference in providing for the backlog of park projects.

That’s because the Trump administration has imposed big cuts in staff and capital improvement budgets for the Department of Interior. I doubt the fee increase will come close to making up for those cuts, especially with Ryan Zinke being one of the worst Interior secretaries in recent memory.

Something needs to be done about the overcrowding in our parks. But cutting budgets and raising fees to the point where many struggling families can’t afford to visit them will result in kids less connected with nature.

I’ve wondered for years about what the “right” entrance fee for parks and public lands should be? What’s the “sweet spot” where the fee helps cover services but doesn’t keep people from visiting?

I’m not sure what it is. But the proposed $70 fee seems excessive and will keep many from visiting.

That will in the long run erode support for parks and wild places, not a good thing.

The $70 day use fee is a bad idea that needs more thought before being implemented.

Tom Wharton | The Salt Lake Tribune





Tom Wharton is a semi-retired Salt Lake Tribune writer with more than 50 years of experience in Utah journalism.