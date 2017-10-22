The issue of bystanders ignoring moral dilemmas in society is nothing new. I addressed the crime of complicity in the context of the Holocaust in my book, The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust. I did so for two reasons: to honor my parents who survived the Holocaust and to directly address the question of complicity in sexual assaults. In the crimes I researched — the rape and murder of Sherrice Iverson in Las Vegas and the rape and sodomy of a college student at Vanderbilt University — bystanders willingly chose to turn their backs on victims who were in clear, immediate and acute distress.