Third, impeachment is very, very unlikely to occur with a GOP House, but the 2018 midterms should put the issue front and center. It may be the closest thing to a mandate we can have for limiting Trump’s power or ending it entirely. Democrats should not shy from the issue; Republicans should be pressed to say whether they agree with Corker that Trump cannot perform the job absent extraordinary assistance. Voters and Republican candidates alike must consider if their refusal to prevent the president from endangering the country is a violation of these Republicans’ oath of office. Do they not have the responsibility to safeguard our democracy, not merely hope Kelly stays around to coax Trump away from danger? The power of impeachment cannot be interpreted so narrowly as to prevent Congress from guaranteeing the country’s survival.